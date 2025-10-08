Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: TVS Motor, HDFC Bank & More—SBI Securities Lists Top Bets For Samvat 2082
Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: HDFC Bank sits at the top of SBI Securities' top picks for Samvat 2082, with the brokerage expecting the lender to bounce back after the merger-led slowdown.
As investors gear up for the auspicious Diwali Muhurat trading session, SBI Securities has come up with a list of top stocks worth investing for Samvat 2082.
SBI Securities' features a mix of large-gap stalwarts and high-growth midcap companies, including the likes of TVS Motor, Apollo Hospitals and HDFC Bank, among others.
HDFC Bank: Positioned For Loan Growth Revival?
HDFC Bank sits at the top of SBI Securities' top picks for Samvat 2082, with the brokerage firm expecting the lender to bounce back sharply after a merger-led slowdown.
SBI Securities believes HDFC Bank has recalibrated its balance sheets and is now entering a period of renewed growth, with loan expansion expected to accelerate to 10% in FY26 and 13% in FY27.
It further notes that HDFC Bank has among the best asset quality in the sector, with Gross NPA ratio of 1.4%.
Target: Rs 1,100.
TVS Motor: Set For A Demand Boost?
TVS Motor is SBI Securities' top pick in the auto pack, mainly due to GST rate cut boost, a robust monsoon-led recovery and improving export traction.
The company has also expanded presence in electric two and three wheelers, coupled with new launches in the premium segment. This could further aid volumes going forward, SBI Securities notes.
Target: Rs 3,975.
Apollo Hospitals: A Top Healthcare Bet
SBI Securities' top healthcare bet is Apollo Hospitals, with the brokerage highlighting strongly capacity expansion linked to the addition of 2,000 beds in FY26. The value-unlocking demerger of Apollo HealthCo is another tailwind for the stock.
Target: Rs 8,675
Ashok Leyland & Indian Bank: Demand-Led Growth
SBI Securities expects Indian Bank to benefit from retail-focused growth and improved profitability metrics under the new management, whereas Ashok Leyland could reap the rewards of increased demand for commercial vehicles and the pickup in rural economy.
Ashok Leyland Target: Rs 170
Indian Bank Target: Rs 875
NALCO: A Strong Commodity Play
SBI Securities says the integrated aluminium producer is expanding its refinery capacity by 1 MTPA. Low production costs and higher exportscould drive margins and profitability.
Target: Rs 260
Other Key Picks
Jubilant FoodWorks (Rs 720 target): Brand diversification along with cost optimisation.
NSDL (Rs 1,380 target): Expected to benefit from rising demat participation.
Azad Engineering (Rs 2,105 target): Aerospace and defence exporter with marquee clients like GE and Honeywell.
Swaraj Engines (Rs 5,112 target): GST cuts to boost tractor demand.
Fiem Industries, Oswal Pumps, IMFA, and Pondy Oxides: Expected to gain from auto demand, industrial capex, and metals upcycle.