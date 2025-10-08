Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: TVS Motor, HDFC Bank & More—SBI Securities Lists Top Bets For Samvat 2082

HDFC Bank: Positioned For Loan Growth Revival?

HDFC Bank sits at the top of SBI Securities' top picks for Samvat 2082, with the brokerage firm expecting the lender to bounce back sharply after a merger-led slowdown.

SBI Securities believes HDFC Bank has recalibrated its balance sheets and is now entering a period of renewed growth, with loan expansion expected to accelerate to 10% in FY26 and 13% in FY27.

It further notes that HDFC Bank has among the best asset quality in the sector, with Gross NPA ratio of 1.4%.

Target: Rs 1,100.