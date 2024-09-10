S&P 500 Rally Hits A Wall As Big Banks Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) --Stocks struggled to make much headway after cautious outlooks from some of Wall Street’s biggest banks. Brent oil dropped below $70 as oversupply fears deepened.

Following a rally to start the week, the S&P 500 wavered. The KBW Bank Index sank 3%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. tumbled 7% as its President Daniel Pinto said analysts are being too optimistic in projecting next year’s expenses and net interest income. His remarks follow guidance from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief David Solomon Monday that his firm’s third-quarter trading revenue could fall 10%. The shares slumped 5%.

Traders also kept a close eye on news that regulators will make changes to their bank-capital rules proposal, cutting the expected impact to the biggest banks by half and exempting smaller ones from large portions of the measure. In the run-up to key inflation data, investors are also gearing up for the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.8%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 0.3%. The Russell 2000 of small firms retreated 0.9%.

Treasury 10-year yields dropped five basis points to 3.65%. That’s ahead of a a $58 billion sale of three-year notes.

“If demand for the notes is weak, it could spark hawkish money flows while an auction outcome too strong could reignite recession worries,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “More ‘wait-and-see trading’ is most likely for today’s session as traders await the latest inflation data — which has the potential to shift Federal Reserve policy expectations ahead of next week’s meeting.”

US equities are unlikely to slump 20% or more as the risk of a recession remains low against expected interest-rate cuts from the Fed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

The team led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann said while stocks could decline into the year end — hurt by higher valuations, a mixed growth outlook and policy uncertainty — the odds of an outright bear market are slim as the economy is also in part being supported by a “healthy private sector.”