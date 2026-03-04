SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of March 4 Launch

The initial public offering (IPO) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics Ltd. is scheduled to open for subscription on March 4. Ahead of the IPO launch, investors are closely watching the grey market premium trend to gauge market sentiment towards the mainboard issue. The SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO subscription will remain open till March 6. Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details about the IPO.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO stood at Rs 17 lower than the upper limit of the issue price at 8 a.m. on March 4, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 1,335 per share, at a discount of 1.26% over the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 1,352.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Details

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,087.45 crore. The IPO is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 80 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 1,287 and Rs 1,352 per share.

Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size of 11 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,872 at the upper limit of the price band. For small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), the bid size is 14 lots (154 shares), translating to a minimum investment of Rs 2,08,208. For big NIIs, the application size is 68 lots (748 shares), costing Rs 10,11,296.

The SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO shares allotment status is expected to be finalised on March 9. The company will initiate refunds and transfer shares to the Demat accounts on March 10.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as March 11. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager for the IPO and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for this issue.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Business, Financials

Incorporated in 2007, SEDEMAC Mechatronics Ltd. is a Pune-based technology company. It makes control electronics, including powertrain controllers, motor control products and integrated starter-generator solutions for automotive and industrial use.

For the financial year ended March 2025, SEDEMAC Mechatronics reported a total income of Rs 663 crore, up from Rs 536 crore in 2024. The company's profit after tax (PAT) surged multi-fold to Rs 47 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 5.88 crore in the previous financial year. Ebitda also increased to Rs 125 crore in FY25, up from Rs 83 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

