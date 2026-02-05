Samir Arora Slams Indian IT Sector: 'Cant See Beyond The Next Quarter'

Market veteran Samir Arora on Thursday criticised Indian IT companies, saying they lack long-term vision and focus only on near-term earnings.

“As I have said many times here, Indian IT companies cannot see beyond their nose—they only worry about next quarter's orders and guidance, and if there is visibility for that, they feel confident,” he said in an X post.

Arora pointed out that just days ago, analysts were praising Infosys' share buyback plan as a major positive for the sector. At the same time, global technology giants were making far bigger moves.

“Imagine that 3 days ago, analysts were celebrating the fact that buybacks are a big positive for the industry, at the same time, Google announces that their capex budget can double to USD 175 billion in one year, and our fellows are celebrating that there will be approx 0.6% savings in taxes due to new buyback rules…” he said.

Questioning the merit of such celebrations, the Helios Capital founder warned: “Earnings don't have to change in one year, but PEs can change in a jiffy.”

In a separate post, he noted that the blame also lies with investors and society. “We have people who object to promoters even investing their own private money in new ideas like personal flying machines or health tech. We hate anyone who does not make money in his business on day 1 and laugh at loss-making businesses…,” he said.

He further argued that with everyone focused only on near-term outlook, managements have little room to think of a long-term vision.

Netizens Agree With Arora

Many people agreed with Arora's sentiments, noting that Indian IT giants were “built to be profit machines, not tech pioneers.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another said: “Totally agree. People who have preached to the government all their lives to invest in R&D have not done anything for R&D despite having billions at their disposal.”

The user suggested that companies invest at least 2% of their annual profits in venture funds, internal or external.

“All our IT companies are just glorified Urban Clap type companies. Labour arbitrage is all they do. Zero investments in advanced research, zero products of their own, and zero future adaptability…,” another user said.

