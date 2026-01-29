Q3 Results Today: ITC, Swiggy, Vedanta, Paytm, Tata Motors Among 140+ Companies To Declare Earnings

At least 141 companies are set to announce their Q3FY26 results on Jan. 29, covering the October to December period. The list spans sectors such as finance, energy, infrastructure, and consumer durables, among others.

These companies will share insights on their revenue, profits, margins, assets and other details. Through the Q3 results, investors and analysts will get an idea about the overall financial health of these companies as well as the broader sectoral trends.

Some of the major companies that will announce earnings on Jan. 29 include Adani Power Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Green Energy, among others. Most of these firms will also hold an earnings conference call after posting the results.

Major Companies Announcing Q3 Results On Jan. 29

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd.

ITC Q2FY26 Results

ITC Ltd. reported consolidated gross revenue at Rs 21,047 crore, slightly lower than Rs 21,387 crore in Q2 FY25. Ebitda rose 2.2% YoY to Rs 6,695 crore from Rs 6,552 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 4.2% YoY to Rs 5,187 crore, compared with Rs 4,979 crore in Q2 FY25. Standalone Ebitda margin during the quarter increased 185 basis points (YoY) to 35.1%.

Adani Power Q2FY26 Results

Adani Power consolidated revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 13,457 crore from Rs 13,339 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit declined to Rs 2,906.46 crore compared with Rs 3,297.52 crore in Q2 FY25. Consolidated Ebitda remained stable at Rs 6,001 crore. Power sales volumes increased by 7.4% year-on-year to 23.7 billion units in Q2 FY26, up from 22 billion units in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) Q2FY26 vs Q2FY25

One 97 Communications (Paytm) posted consolidated operating revenue at Rs 2,061 crore, compared to Rs 1,660 crore, up 24% YoY. This was largely driven by higher merchant subscriptions, increased payments GMV and growth in financial services distribution. Merchant subscriptions reached 1.37 crore as of September 2025, up by 25 lakh year-on-year. Ebitda stood at Rs 142 crore against a loss of Rs 404 crore, with margins improving to 7% from minus 24%.

One 97 Communications posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2 FY26, sharply lower than Rs 930 crore a year earlier. The company said a one-time impairment charge of Rs 190 crore on a loan to First Games Technology hit profits. Excluding this exceptional item, net profit stood at Rs 211 crore.

