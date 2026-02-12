Q3 Results Today: Coal India, HAL, ONGC, HUL, Bharat Forge Among More Than 560 Firms Set To Announce Earnings

More than 560 companies are set to announce their results for the October-December quarter of FY 2025-26 on Feb. 12. These include Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), among others. Several companies have announced the schedule for a conference call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Many companies are also expected to declare an interim dividend for FY26.

List Of Big Companies Declaring Q3 Results On Feb. 12

Coal India Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Petronet LNG Ltd.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

Engineers India Ltd.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL)

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

MMTC Ltd.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL)

Bharat Forge Ltd.

CRISIL Ltd.

Coal India Q2FY26 Results

Coal India reported a 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 30,186.7 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 31,181.89 crore in Q2FY25. The state-owned company's net profit fell 32% YoY to Rs 4,262.64 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,274.8 crore in the year-ago period.

ONGC Q2FY26 Results

State-owned ONGC reported a 1.53% YoY decline in consolidated total income at Rs 1,61,019.1 crore in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 1,63,517.42 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit rose 28.2% YoY to Rs 12,614.60 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 9,841.40 crore in Q2FY25.

HUL Q2FY26 Results

Hindustan Unilever reported a 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,694 crore in the December 2025 quarter compared to Rs 2,595 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Total income grew 1.5% YoY to Rs 16,388 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 16,145 crore in Q2FY25.

HAL Q2FY26 Results

The company reported a 15.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 7,516.28 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,518.70 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit grew 10.5% to Rs 1,669.05 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,510.49 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.