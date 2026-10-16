PNB Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 13% To Rs 5,532 Crore, NII Up 11%; Asset Quality Improves

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a 12.8% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter, aided by healthy core income growth and a sharp decline in credit provisions, even as fresh slippages showed a marginal uptick.

The state-owned lender posted a standalone net profit of ₹5,532 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared to ₹4,904 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Core Income & Operating Metrics

Net Interest Income (NII)-the difference between interest earned and interest expended-grew 10.8% year-on-year to ₹11,601 crore from ₹10,469 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Net Interest Margin (NIM), a key gauge of lending profitability, expanded by 8 basis points sequentially to 2.58%, up from 2.50% in the preceding June quarter.

Operating profit for the quarter rose 4.2% year-on-year to ₹7,532 crore, against ₹7,227 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Asset Quality Improves, Credit Costs Drop

Asset quality metrics strengthened during the quarter, with bad loan ratios declining sequentially:

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA): Contracted 23 basis points to 2.55% as of September 30, compared to 2.78% at the end of the June quarter.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA): Improved 3 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.25% from 0.28%.

Provisions: Slumped 84.9% year-on-year to ₹97 crore, down from ₹643 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, provisioning requirements fell 82.1% from ₹541 crore in Q1.

Slippages Pick Up

Despite the overall reduction in bad-loan ratios, fresh additions to non-performing assets edged higher.

Fresh slippages rose to ₹2,233 crore for the July-September period, marking an 11.9% increase sequentially from ₹1,996 crore in Q1, and a 23.2% rise compared to ₹1,812 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.