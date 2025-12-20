Business NewsMarketsParle Agro FY25 Results: Profit Jumps Manifold, Revenue Rises 5%
Parle Agro FY25 Results: Profit Jumps Manifold, Revenue Rises 5%

Prakash J Chauhan-led Parle Agro is an unlisted entity which mainly operates in the Indian beverage industry.

20 Dec 2025, 02:28 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kriti Sanon advertises Appy Fizz (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Kriti Sanon advertises Appy Fizz (Source: Company website)
Parle Agro, which owns popular beverage brands such as Frooti, Appy, SMOODH and Bailley, has recorded a multi-fold growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 115.38 crore in FY25, while revenue rose 5% to Rs 3,284.13 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,370.14 crore, up 5% annually in the fiscal year ended March, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Parle Agro's net profit was at Rs 17.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 3,126.06 crore a year before in FY24.

Its advertising promotional expenses declined 7.74% to Rs 256.83 crore in FY25 as against Rs 278.38 crore recorded in FY24.

Parle Agro's revenue from domestic sales was Rs 3,214.27 crore, and exports were at Rs 30.07 crore in FY25.

Total expenses of Parle Agro were marginally up by 0.8% at Rs 3,221.39 crore in FY25.

