Nvidia’s Surge Puts CEO Jensen Huang On Cusp Of Cracking World’s 20 Richest

Huang’s wealth jumped $9.6 billion to $69.2 billion Thursday, a gain that leapfrogged him ahead of Charles Koch and Chinese bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan to 21st place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s a remarkable rise for the co-founder of the semiconductor company, who was ranked 128th with a net worth of $13.5 billion as recently as early last year.