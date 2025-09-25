NSE Crosses 12 Crore Unique Registered Investors; Total Investor Accounts Up At 23.5 Crore

The unique registered investor base on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India crossed the 12-crore mark on Sept. 23, 2025, the exchanges said in a release on Thursday.

The total number of Investor Accounts registered with NSE stands at 23.5 crore, having crossed the 23-crore mark in July 2025. "The structural expansion of the investor base has accelerated meaningfully over time", the release said.

The registered investor base hit the 1 crore mark 14 years after NSE started operations, the next 1 crore additions took about seven years, the subsequent 1 crore addition took about three-and-half years, and the next one a little over a year. It took over 25 years for the registered investor base to hit the 4-crore mark in March 2021, with the subsequent 1 crore investors being added in about six-seven months.

India’s rapid rise in investor participation is driven by digitisation, greater fintech access, an expanding middle class, and supportive policy measures, the press release said.

One in four investors today are women. Further, "we have seen rising interest in financial markets and stock-ownership among the country’s youth in recent years – a testament to the trust placed by these investors in the capital market ecosystem," the release said.

The 12 crore registered investors in India today have a median age of about 33 years, down from 38 years just five years ago, with nearly 40% of them being less than 30 years old.

The investor base today spans covering 99.85% of India’s pin codes. As of Aug. 31, 2025, there were three states with the count of unique registered investors more than a crore, with Maharashtra leading the pack with 1.9 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.4 crore investors and Gujarat, the latest entrant in this set, with 1.03 crore investors.