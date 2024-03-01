NSE, BSE To Remain Open Tomorrow For Special Trading Session: Here's All You Need To Know

The national bourses will remain open for trading on Saturday as part of its plans to conduct a special live trading session in a bid to switch over to a disaster recovery site.

Earlier, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange scheduled this special session on Jan. 20. This was then converted into a normal trading session as a market holiday was announced on Jan. 22 on account of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The session will test the preparedness of the exchanges in case of any unexpected event during a normal trading session.

In case of any emergency, like a security breach, market operations can be temporarily relocated to a disaster recovery site to ensure continuity of normal operations.