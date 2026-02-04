NHPC Q3 Results: Profit Fell 5%, Announces Dividend — Check Record Date

NHPC's profit fell 5.2% to Rs 219 crore in the third quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 231 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Revenue declined by 5.2% year-on-year for the three months ended December, reaching Rs 2,221 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization fell 79.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 212 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 44.4%.

NHPC Dividend

NHPC has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,968 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Feb. 10 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The dividend will be paid within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013.

The company in August had given final dividend of Rs 0.51 per share and in February and August 2024 it gave interim dividend of Rs 1.40 and Rs 0.50, respectively.

NHPC Share Price Today

The quarterly earnings was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.01% higher at Rs 78.49 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

