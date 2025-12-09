Meesho IPO Listing In Focus: Check Date, GMP, Expected Share Price Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The IPO of Meesho Ltd., which concluded its subscription last week, will debut on the stock market in the coming days. The share allotment status for the Meesho IPO was finalised on Monday. Successful bidders will be allotted the shares on Tuesday, and Meesho Ltd. shares will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Ahead of its listing, the expected share price for the Meesho IPO has started to top the 'Business and Market' trending charts. The grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, has shown a marginal drop over the last few days but continues to suggest a 35%+ listing pop for investors.

The Bengaluru-based online marketplace, which competes with companies like Amazon and Flipkart to sell a range of products, was booked 79.03 times on the final day of subscription.

According to BSE, investors bid for 21,96,67,00,770 shares against the 27,79,38,446 on offer.

Here's the latest market trends for the Meesho IPO.