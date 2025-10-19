MCap Of Seven Most-Valued Firms Surges Rs 2.16 Lakh Crore: Reliance Industries, Airtel Biggest Gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 2.16 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel stealing the limelight, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,451.37 points or 1.75%.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 47,363.65 crore to Rs 19,17,483.71 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 41,254.73 crore taking its valuation to Rs 11.47 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 40,123.88 crore to Rs 10,26,491.35 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 33,185.59 crore to Rs 15,40,210.78 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance Ltd.climbed Rs 28,903.45 crore to Rs 6,65,899.19 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. edged higher by Rs 17,774.65 crore to Rs 6.12 lakh crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 7,938.34 crore to Rs 8.21 lakh crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys Ltd. dropped by Rs 30,306.35 crore to Rs 5.99 lakh crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services declined by Rs 23,807.01 crore to Rs 10.72 lakh crore and that of LIC dipped by Rs 7,684.87 crore to Rs 5.60 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd. remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and LIC.