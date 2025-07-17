Lithium Prices And Shares Rise As China Halt Eases Glut Worries

Lithium prices and company shares surged after a Chinese producer said it was ordered by local authorities to halt mining of the battery material, easing concerns of a lingering global glut of the the battery metal.

Zangge Mining Co. said a fully owned unit received a notice on Wednesday from the government in Haixi in the western province of Qinghai to immediately stop illegal mining activities, and to adhere to the rules that govern lithium resources.

The company, which expects to produce 11,000 tons of lithium carbonate this year, said it’s working on the relevant documentation for lithium exploration and plans to apply to resume output once that’s completed, according to a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange on Thursday.

The halt comes as the global lithium market grapples with oversupply of the material, and the domestic sector faces tighter scrutiny from Beijing, which has pledged to regulate excessive price competition across a host of industries.