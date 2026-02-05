Get App
LIC Q3 Results: Profit Climbs 17% To Nearly Rs 13,000 Crore, Premium Income Jumps

The country's biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), earned a net profit of Rs 11,056 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore in the latest December quarter.
State-owned life insurer LIC on Thursday reported a 17 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 12,958 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

During the quarter, the net premium income of the insurer rose to Rs 1,25,613 crore from Rs 1,06,891 crore in the same period a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 2,01,994 crore in the same period a year ago.

The insurer paid a net commission of Rs 6,011 crore as against Rs 5,966 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

As regards new business, LIC garnered first year premium of Rs 10,605 crore as compared to Rs 7,285 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

