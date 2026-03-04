LG Electronics Stock Remains A 'Buy' For Motilal Oswal On Sustained Market Share Gains — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

LG Electroncis India Ltd. has established itself as a strong player in various consumer electrical categories, such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, room ACs, and microwave ovens. The industry outlook remains constructive, led by rising preference for premium, energy-efficient products, while low penetration levels continue to offer volume-led growth opportunities.

The brokerage estimates a CAGR of ~10%/22%/23% in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY26-28. Motilal Oswal estimates LG's operating profit margin to expand to 12.0%/12.7% by FY27/FY28 vs 10.3% in FY26. It has consistently generated positive operating cash flows over the years.

The brokerage estimates a cumulative operating cash flow of Rs 7,200 crore during FY26-28; however, its capex plans for the Sri City plant (Rs 3,900 crore to be spent during FY26-28E) are expected to moderate its free cash flow. Cumulative FCF during FY26-28 is estimated at Rs 3,300 crore.

The stock trades at 46x/39x FY27/FY28E EPS. Motilla Oswal values LG at 45x FY28E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,860. Reiterate Buy.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Lg Electronics Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ Stock Market Crash: Jefferies, Morgan Stanley Back 30 Overweight Stocks With Just Two Overlaps

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.