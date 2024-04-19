Oil Surges On Concerns Of Escalating Conflict In The Middle East
(Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped on intensifying concerns about conflict in the Middle East, with Brent rallying above $89 a barrel in a sudden move higher.
The global benchmark reversed an early drop after unverified media reports of explosions in Iran, Syria and Iraq. Traders have been awaiting an Israeli response to Iran’s attack last weekend, with the rhetoric between the two escalating as the Islamic Republic warned against striking its nuclear facilities. Gold also spiked.
“Unconfirmed reports of strikes in the Middle East may suggest that worst fears have come true,” with traders having been braced for Israel’s response to Iran’s drone and missile attack, said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Groep NV in Singapore.
“If reports turn out to be true — and depending on the nature of strikes — we are moving closer towards a scenario where supply risks become a reality, and so the market will likely have to start pricing in an even larger risk premium,” he added.
Crude is higher in the year to date, with gains driven by the worsening round of hostilities in the Middle East, as well as OPEC+ supply cuts. The region accounts for about a third of global crude supplies. Higher energy prices, if sustained, would boosts risks for the global economy and pose a challenge for central bankers.
“We continue to highlight the heightened risk that this war will move up the escalation ladder,” RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts including Helima Croft said in a note before crude’s spike. “Oil supplies could be caught in the cross-hairs of this metastasizing conflict.”
--With assistance from Elizabeth Low.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.