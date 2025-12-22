Kajaria Ceramics Fraud: Rs 20 Crore Stolen, Delhi Police Investigation And Everything Else You Need To Know

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. will be in focus on Monday's trade after the company confirmed that Dilip Kumar Maliwal, CFO of its subsidiary Kajaria Bathware Private Limited, was found to have committed fraud over the period of last two years.

In an exchange filing on Friday, Kajaria Ceramics stated that the fraud was committed by Maliwal by the way of embezzlement and siphoning of funds of Kerovit Global Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Kajaria Ceramics further stated that the estimated amount of funds involved in the fraud could be around Rs 20 crore.