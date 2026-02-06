JK Lakshmi Cement's Target Price Trimmed By Nirmal Bang After Mixed Q2 Numbers — Details Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. delivered a mixed performance, with volumes, realisations, and Ebitda/tonne recording a growth/(decline) of 8.2%, (2.0%), and (6.0%), respectively, to 3.3 million tonne, Rs 4,841, and Rs 625.

Overall performance was broadly in line with the brokerage's estimates of 3.2 million tonne for volumes, Rs 5,226 for realizations, and Rs 663 for Ebitda/tonne.

Volume growth was supported by the commissioning of the Surat grinding unit, which strengthened the company's presence in Gujarat and the Mumbai region. However, incremental volumes were largely driven by non-trade and institutional sales (51% in Q3 FY26), resulting in lower blended realisations.

Realizations declined nearly 10% QoQ due to an adverse regional and channel mix, with the trade share falling to 49% from 53% in Q2 FY26.

Clinker capacity utilisation remained strong at ~90%, indicating stable plant operations despite pricing pressure. Blended cement accounted for 62% of total volumes, supporting fuel efficiency, while fuel consumption costs stood at Rs 1.56/Kcal during the quarter.

