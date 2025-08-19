InvITs, REITs Double AUM In Five Years To $94 Billion: Knight Frank
REITs and InvITs are investment vehicles that allow investors to invest in real estate and infrastructure assets, respectively, without owning the physical property.
Total assets under management of Infrastructure Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Trusts have grown to nearly $94 billion in the last fiscal from $42.1 billion in 2019-20, according to Knight Frank.
In its report released on Tuesday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said there are five REITs and 17 InvITs listed on the stock exchanges.
The total Assets Under Management of InvITs in India have reached $73.3 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal, while the AUM of REITs touched $20.6 billion.
"Combined AUM of REITs and InvITS have grown to $93.9 billion in FY25 from $42.1 billion in FY20," the report said. The combined market capitalisation stood at $33.2 billion as on July 31, 2025.
The consultant said InvITs are set to play an increasingly important role in financing the country's infrastructure ambitions. It projected that the AUM of InvIT has the potential to reach $258 billion by 2030.
This growth is expected to be driven by higher allocations from institutional investors, increased participation of domestic pension and insurance funds, expanded foreign investment, and rising awareness among retail investors, it added.
