Leap India, Eldorado Agritech, Molbio Diagnostics Get SEBI Nod For IPO

Leap India Ltd., Eldorado Agritech Ltd. and Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. were all given approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in the first week of December for going public.

The regulator issued its 'observation letters' to the initial public offerings, which means final approval. The companies will now issue their red herring prospectus for the IPO. Details regarding IPO period, price band, allotment and listing dates, etc, will be announced via a public advertisement.

At the same time, two companies — Inox Clean Energy Ltd. and Sky Alloys and Power Ltd. — have withdrawn their preliminary papers for their IPOs.