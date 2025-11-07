Infosys Shares In Focus: Announces Record Date For Rs 18,000-Crore Share Buyback

The shares of Infosys Ltd. will be in focus on Friday after it announced the record date for the Rs 18,000-crore share buyback. The record date is set for Nov. 14, according to an exchange filing from the company.

Infosys promoters and promoter group, including Nandan M Nilekani and Sudha Murty, have decided not to participate in the company's Rs 18,000 crore share buyback.

The promoters collectively hold 13.05% of the company's equity as on the buyback announcement date.

Infosys promoters include company co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha N Murty, daughter Akshata Murty, and son Rohan Murty. It also includes company co-founder Nandan Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani, and children Nihar and Janhavi Nilekani. Other co-founders and their families are also promoters of the company.

The Infosys board, in a meeting dated Sept. 11, 2025, approved the company's largest-ever share buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore. Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share.

While the buyback is valued at Rs 18,000 crore, representing 10 crore shares or 2.4% of equity, it is not the highest in terms of equity percentage. In 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered company repurchased 4.9% equity.

The buyback price of Rs 1,800 is a 19% premium to the current market price. The record date, which will determine eligible shareholders for the Infosys buyback, is yet to be announced.

The share repurchase process may take three to four months to complete, based on historical data. The stock has over 25.79 lakh owners.

The buyback is being undertaken after taking into account the strategic and operational cash needs in the medium term and the need for returning surplus funds to the members in an efficient manner in line with Infosys' capital allocation policy, the filing said.

The company intends to steadily increase its annual dividend per share (excluding any special dividends), the filing said, adding that in line with the capital allocation policy, the buyback is anticipated to enhance shareholder value over the long term by reducing the equity base.