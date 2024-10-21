FPIs Offload Rs 2,262 Crore In Sixteenth Consecutive Selling Session
In October, including Monday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 82,480 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 77,402 crore.
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 16th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 20th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,262 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,226 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,354 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 17,332 crore.
In October, including Monday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 82,480 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 77,402 crore. In September, the FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 17,765 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FII flow was net negative in the first fortnight of October. In 2024, the highest inflows were seen in commercial and professional services, telecommunication, and consumer services, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.'s fortnightly sector-wise foreign flow report.
Financial services sector saw largest outflow in the year, followed by the energy sector.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex started the week on a negative note as investors assessed more quarterly results. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the key indices but gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. minimised the fall.
The Nifty 50 ended 72.95 points or 0.29% down at 24,781.10 and the Sensex lost 73.48 points or 0.09% to close at 81,151.27. Intraday, the Nifty rose as much as 0.50% and Sensex gained as much as 0.7%.