FPIs Offload Rs 2,262 Crore In Sixteenth Consecutive Selling Session

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 16th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 20th straight session.

The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,262 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,226 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,354 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 17,332 crore.