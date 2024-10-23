HUL Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 29 Per Share
Hindustan Unilever's second-quarter profit fell 2.3% but met analysts' estimates.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share at a face value of Re 1 each. The company has set Nov. 6 as the record date for determining the eligible members entitled to receive the dividend, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
India's largest consumer goods maker is supposed to pay the interim dividend on Nov. 21 to the eligible shareholders whose names reflect in the register of members of the company.
HUL's second-quarter profit fell 2.3% but met analysts' estimates. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,926 crore, up 1.4% on a year-on-year basis, meeting the Street's expectations.
HUL Q2 Financial Results
Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 15,926 crore versus Rs 15,707 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,753 crore).
Ebitda up 1% to Rs 4,012 crore versus Rs 3,980 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,728 crore).
Margin narrows to 24.8% versus 25.2% (Estimate: 23.7%).
Net profit down 2.3% to Rs 2,595 crore versus Rs 2,657 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,693 crore).