NDTV ProfitMarketsHUL Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 29 Per Share
ADVERTISEMENT

HUL Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 29 Per Share

Hindustan Unilever's second-quarter profit fell 2.3% but met analysts' estimates.

23 Oct 2024, 05:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) announced an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share at a face value of Rs 1 each.</p><p>(Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) announced an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share at a face value of Rs 1 each.

(Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share at a face value of Re 1 each. The company has set Nov. 6 as the record date for determining the eligible members entitled to receive the dividend, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

India's largest consumer goods maker is supposed to pay the interim dividend on Nov. 21 to the eligible shareholders whose names reflect in the register of members of the company.

HUL's second-quarter profit fell 2.3% but met analysts' estimates. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,926 crore, up 1.4% on a year-on-year basis, meeting the Street's expectations.

HUL Q2 Financial Results

  • Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 15,926 crore versus Rs 15,707 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,753 crore).

  • Ebitda up 1% to Rs 4,012 crore versus Rs 3,980 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,728 crore).

  • Margin narrows to 24.8% versus 25.2% (Estimate: 23.7%).

  • Net profit down 2.3% to Rs 2,595 crore versus Rs 2,657 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,693 crore).

ALSO READ

It Has Been A Brilliant Performance: HUL CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta
Opinion
It Has Been A Brilliant Performance: HUL CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT