HAL Says Five Advanced Tejas Fighter Jets Ready For Delivery, Nine Built

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on Thursday said five aircraft of an advanced variant of Tejas fighter jets are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force and nine have already been built and flown. The clarification was issued after a media report said the delivery of aircraft is set to miss another deadline and likely to be pushed beyond May.

"HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications. An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

A report from The Economic Times claimed that the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK1A aircraft are not yet fit for induction, with avionics integration and final certification are still pending. The aircraft was initially planned to be delivered by March 2025, but has now been revised to March 2026, which ET claimed is likely to be missed again.

The IAF had placed orders for 180 LCA MK1A aircraft in two tranches. HAL said all design and development issues identified are being addressed in an "expedited manner" and the company is in active discussions with the Air Force to deliver the aircraft "at the earliest".

The fighter jet maker has received five engines from US supplier GE as on date and the supply position is positive. "... the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans. HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current Financial Year," the statement said.

HAL shares tanked 5%, extending its decline to a second session after reports said the defence ministry shortlisted private players over the PSU giant for an advanced fighter jet program. The stock lost 5.7% in value in the previous session when the news came. In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, HAL clarified it has not received any official communication in this regard and will, therefore, not comment on the reports.

