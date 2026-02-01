Get App
January Gross GST Collections Rise 6.2% To Over Rs 1.93 Lakh Crore

Total refunds declined 3.1% to Rs 22,665 crore.

Cess collection (from tobacco products) in January stood at Rs 5,768 crore.
(Source: Finance Ministry Official X handle)

Gross GST collections rose 6.2% to over Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January, mainly on higher revenues from imports, sources said on Sunday.

Total refunds declined 3.1% to Rs 22,665 crore.

Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues, however, grew 7.6% to about Rs 1.71 lakh crore in January.

Cess collection (from tobacco products) in January stood at Rs 5,768 crore. This compares to Rs 13,009 crore in collections in January last year when a cess was levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods such as cars, and tobacco products.

Effective September 22, 2025, GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper. Also, a compensation cess is levied only on tobacco and related products, as opposed to luxury, sin and demerit goods earlier. The lowering of GST rates has impacted revenue collections.

Gross tax collections from domestic transactions grew 4.8% to Rs 1.41 lakh crore, while import revenues were up 10.1% to Rs 52,253 crore in January.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

