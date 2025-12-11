Gold, Silver Prices Trade Mixed — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India were trading lower at Rs 1,29,320 and silver traded flat at Rs 1,87,710 on Thursday, according to the India Bullion Association. Moreover, silver in the spot market gained to trade at $62.62.

Meanwhile, Spot gold price rose on Thursday to trade around $4,234 an ounce. Despite the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.