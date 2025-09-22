Gold Price Rises On Festive Demand — Check Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices are rebounding to levels above the Rs 1,10,000 mark driven by festive demand, geopolitical uncertainties and safe-haven demand.

In India, the prices were at Rs 1,10,430 per 10 gm on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association. The price was Rs 1,09,530 on Friday.

Gold prices had slipped further last week after the US Federal Reserve meeting. The commodity had hit a fresh record high of $3,707.57 on Wednesday ahead of the meet.

Gold had crossed the Rs 1,10,000 mark on Sept. 15, and the possible rate cut from the Fed had drove the rally. Market analysts are optimistic about the long-term prospects for gold following this decision.

According to Anuj Gupta, a market and commodities expert, the Fed’s action was largely anticipated is support a positive trend for the precious metal.

"As the labour market and inflation are still a cause of concern for the Fed, they want to keep an eye on the data. The trend of gold is looking positive for the longer term," Gupta stated. In the very near term, there might be some profit booking as the event passes off.