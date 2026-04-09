GM Breweries Announces Dividend Of Rs 9 Per Share; Profit Falls 10%

GM Breweries Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity for the year ended March 31, 2026. The company made the announcement as part of their earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26. The record date for the dividend has not been announced.

The liquor company reported a 10.6% year-on-year decline in consolidate dnet profit for the March quarter at Rs 54 crore, compared with Rs 60.5 crore last year. The decline came even as revneue and operating performance saw an uptick.

Consolidated revenue for GM Breweries in the fourth quarter rose as much as 19.5% to Rs 202 crore, from 169 crore from the correspending period last year, whereas Ebitda jumped 82.5% to Rs 52.4 crore.

What weighed on the bottom line was a significant increase in tax expenses, up almost double to Rs 14.1 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 7.9 crore from a year ago.

GM Breweries Q4 (Consolidated, YoY)

GM Breweries Q4 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 10.6% at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 60.5 crore.

Revenue up 19.5% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 169 crore.

EBITDA up 82.5% at Rs 52.4 crore versus Rs 28.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 25.9% versus 16.9%.

Tax expense at Rs 14.1 crore versus Rs 7.9 crore.

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