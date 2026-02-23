FPIs Turn Net Buyers As Domestic Investors Offload Stake

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, snapping two day selling streak. The FPIs bought shares worth Rs 3,483.70 crore worth of stocks.

However, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,292.24 crore, while they were buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,479.99 crore.

Last week, FPIs had largely offloaded shares, barring Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions where they bought stake. The spike in FPI buying had come after the fine print of the India-US trade deal emerged two weeks ago, which showed several export-oriented Indian sectors benefiting.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January. On the other hand, FPIs so far in February have bought stake worth Rs 16,667 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 19,295 crore.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended rally for the second consecutive trading session, led by the gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The BSE Sensex closed 0.6% or nearly 500 points higher at 83,294, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.6% to end above 25,700. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.4% led by Blue Jet and Aegis Vopak's 9% rally.

Eleven out of 15 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE ended higher, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index's 1.4% gains. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral loser, down 1.5%. The market breadth, however, was tilted in favour of sellers. Nearly 2,400 stocks declined while 1,916 stocks advanced on the BSE.

