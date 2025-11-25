FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Selling Sessions

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers on Tuesday after two selling sessions, with overseas investors having purchased Rs 785.32 crore worth of Indian equities, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 23rd straight session, as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,912.47 crore.

On Monday, the overseas investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,171.75 crore, while DII bought Indian equities worth Rs 4,512.87 crore.

Notably, the FPIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore so far in 2025, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd. The FIIs sold shares worth Rs 9,256 crore so far in November.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index fell for third consecutive session having closed below the 25,900 mark. The index fell 0.29% or 74.70 points to 25,884.80.