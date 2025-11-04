FPI Stay Sellers For Fifth Session, Sell Equities Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the fifth straight session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,067 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

While the DIIs stayed net buyers for the ninth day and bought stakes worth Rs 1,203 crore.

The highest-single day buying was recorded on Sept. 5, when the FPIs sold stake worth Rs 13,054 crore, followed by Feb. 28 when they sold shares worth Rs 11,639.02 crore. The third-highest single-day selling was seen on May 20 when FPIs offloaded stake worth Rs 10,016.10 crore.

During the previous week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 2,103.34 crore, while in the earlier week, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 2,038.03 crore, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

FPIs have turned into sellers after one month of buying. In October, FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 14,610 crore, according to NSDL. The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Indian benchmark indices concluded the trading session in negative territory, with the NIFTY 50 closing below the critical 25,600 mark amid broad-based selling pressure across the entire market. All sectoral indices registered losses, signalling widespread weakness on the day.

The decline in the NIFTY 50 was principally led by large-cap stocks, including Power Grid Corporation and Coal India. The broader market suffered a similar fate, with both the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also ending in the red.

Within the Midcap 150 index, the heaviest selling was observed in Solar Industries and Bharat Dynamics, while the Smallcap 250 fall was led by Chemplast Sanmar and Home First Finance Company.