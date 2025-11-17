FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Five Selling Sessions

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers on Monday after five selling sessions, with the overseas investors having bought Rs 400 crore worth of Indian equities, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 17th straight session, as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,465.86 crore.

On Friday, the overseas investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,968.22 crore while DII bought Indian equities worth Rs 8,461.47 crore.

Notably, the FPIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore so far in 2025, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd. The FIIs sold shares worth Rs 10,753 crore so far in November.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

Meanwhile, the stock market closed higher for the sixth straight session with Nifty reclaiming the 26,000 mark. The NSE Nifty 50 index went up 0.40% and 103.40 points up to end at 26,013.45 on Monday.