Only A Question Of Time Before Foreign Money Comes Back, Says Citi India CEO; Cites IPO Resurgence

For the first time in the last five years, the total domestic institutional investor holdings in the Indian capital markets now surpass that of foreign investments.

This growing local strength is evident in data, where the DIIs have extended their buying streak to an impressive 33rd consecutive session, mopping up shares worth Rs 6,224.9 crore in a single day.

Conversely, the FPIs have continued their selling spree, pulling out nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year.

Balasubramanian attributes the recent FII outflow to a mix of cyclical factors, including the election year, erratic rainfall and a temporary dip in government capital expenditure plans.