Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The LME banned delivery of new Russian metal following sanctions imposed by the US and UK, but left the door open for a wave of old stocks to hit the market and raise the risk of pricing dislocations. No Russian metal produced from April 13 onwards will be eligible for delivery to the LME, which plays a central role in the global metals world as the home of benchmark prices for everything from copper to zinc. Aluminum — which is up sharply since the end of February — surged by more than 6% at the open.