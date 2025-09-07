Corporate Actions This Week: Titagarh Rail Systems, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, KPI Green Energy And More
This week will see Patanjali Food Ltd.'s 2:1 bonus issue on Sept. 11, and Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.'s right issue on Sept. 9, along with two stock splits.
The upcoming week brings a busy slate of corporate action, with the record dates lined up of several companies that have declared interim and final dividends.
Key names in focus this week include Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., KPI Green Energy, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd. and Mastek Ltd., among others, which have record dates coming up.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.
Final Dividends This Week
Record date on Sept. 9
Birla Corporation: Final dividend of Rs 10 per share
BLS International Services: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Dilip Buildcon: Final dividend of Rs 1
Housing & Urban Development Corporation: Final dividend of Rs 1.05
India Tourism Development Corporation: Final dividend of Rs 2.90
RBL Bank: Final dividend of Rs 1
Steel Authority of India: Final dividend of Rs 1.60
Titagarh Rail Systems: Final dividend of Rs 1
Record date on Sept. 10
Astra Microwave Products: Final dividend of Rs 2.2 per share
Gujarat State Petronet: Final dividend of Rs 5 per share
Record date on Sept. 11
Century Plyboards (India): Final dividend of Rs 1 per share
Datamatics Global Services: Final dividend of Rs 5 per share
IRCON International: Final dividend of Rs 1
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals: Final dividend of Rs 3.5
Record date on Sept. 12
Bharat Rasayan: Final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share
Caplin Point Laboratories: Final dividend of Rs 3 per share
Cochin Shipyard: Final dividend of Rs 2.25
Everest Industries: Final dividend of Rs 2.5
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Final dividend of Rs 4.90
Gujarat Industries Power Company: Final dividend of Rs 4.09
Kajaria Ceramics: Final dividend of Rs 4
KPI Green Energy: Final dividend of Rs 0.20
Mastek: Final dividend of Rs 16
Vadilal Industries: Final dividend of Rs 21
Record date on Sept. 13
Fineotex Chemical: Final dividend of Rs 0.40
KSE: Final dividend of Rs 50 per share
Dividends This Week
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: Dividend of Rs 5 on Sept. 9
Force Motors: Dividend of Rs 40 on Sept. 10
Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing: Dividend of Rs 10 per share on Sept. 11
Stock Split
Titan Intech Ltd., will split its stock from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share on Sept. 9. Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. will have stock split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 1 per share on Sept. 12.
Bonus Issue
Hamps Bio Ltd. had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, with the record date for the same is set as Sept. 9. The board of Patanjali Foods had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 new fully paid-up equity shares. The record date for the same is set as Sept. 11.
On Sept. 12 Regis Industries will trade ex-date for 1:2 bonus issue and Stellan Securities will trade for 4:1 bonus issue.