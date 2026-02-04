Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Kalyan Jewellers, Ireda, Tata Motors PV, Infosys, HAL— Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president of research at Angel One Ltd., and Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs. 387.2)

Dalal: Hold

Very, very positive on the stock and the entire jewellery space.

Opportunities for moving to the organised retail space has obviously seen a lot of traction.

Volume-wise purchases may not increase as well as value-wise.

They are expanding into lower karatage jewellery, and will see a good uptick.

Profitability will increase, see a lot of upside.

Ireda (CMP: Rs 131.76 )

Singh: Hold

Should definitely hold.

Stock has found a bottom.

Stock had rallied to Rs 145, then corrected to Rs 124.

Will not witness the significant rally in the intermediate term.

TCS (CMP: Rs 2,999.1)

Dalal: Buy

Focus on those doing more IT services and more AI.

TCS is a standout.

Building more AI data centre.

If one wants to make a play, this stock stands out.

Generally don't recommend IT sector right now.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 375.45 )

Dalal: Buy

Very positive on the business.

Stock has seen a huge decline.

Jaguar had taken a hit but that's all in the past.

Scaled it up, started in the early part of the third quarter.

India operations done extremely well in the January month.

Good investment to make, this will give good upsides.

Buy at this point of time.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,535.8)

Singh: Hold

Hold the stock for now.

HAL (CMP: Rs 4,217.1)

Dalal: Sell

Sell the stock.

Valuations are expensive.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Read More: Marico To Acquire 60% Stake In Cosmix Wellness For Rs 226 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.