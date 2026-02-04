Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Kalyan Jewellers, Ireda, Tata Motors PV, Infosys, HAL— Ask Profit

Analysts discussed the share price of a variety of stocks on NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Kalyan Jewellers, Ireda, Tata Motors PV, Infosys, HAL— Ask Profit
Analysts discussed the share price of a variety of stocks on NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show.
Photo Source: Copilot

Should you add shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president of research at Angel One Ltd., and Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs. 387.2)

Dalal: Hold

  • Very, very positive on the stock and the entire jewellery space.

  • Opportunities for moving to the organised retail space has obviously seen a lot of traction.

  • Volume-wise purchases may not increase as well as value-wise.

  • They are expanding into lower karatage jewellery, and will see a good uptick.

  • Profitability will increase, see a lot of upside.

Ireda (CMP: Rs 131.76 )

Singh: Hold

  • Should definitely hold.

  • Stock has found a bottom.

  • Stock had rallied to Rs 145, then corrected to Rs 124.

  • Will not witness the significant rally in the intermediate term.

TCS (CMP: Rs 2,999.1)

Dalal: Buy

  • Focus on those doing more IT services and more AI.

  • TCS is a standout.

  • Building more AI data centre.

  • If one wants to make a play, this stock stands out.

  • Generally don't recommend IT sector right now.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 375.45 )

Dalal: Buy

  • Very positive on the business.

  • Stock has seen a huge decline.

  • Jaguar had taken a hit but that's all in the past.

  • Scaled it up, started in the early part of the third quarter.

  • India operations done extremely well in the January month.

  • Good investment to make, this will give good upsides.

  • Buy at this point of time.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,535.8)

Singh: Hold

  • Hold the stock for now. 

HAL (CMP: Rs 4,217.1)

Dalal: Sell

  • Sell the stock.

  • Valuations are expensive.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision. 

Read More: Marico To Acquire 60% Stake In Cosmix Wellness For Rs 226 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Trade Setup For Feb. 5: Nifty To Maintain Positive Bias Above Immediate Support Level Of 25,450

Trade Setup For Feb. 5: Nifty To Maintain Positive Bias Above Immediate Support Level Of 25,450

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search