Buy, Sell Or Hold: Max Estate, VA Tech Wabag, Force Motors, Swiggy And More — Ask Profit

Sameer Dalal of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Max Estates (CMP: Rs 387.95)

Sameer: Wait and Watch

Long-growth story remains.

Real estate faces difficulty if interest rates rise due to rising inflation.

Profitability affected in pre-sold projects.

Book profits if holding stock for short-term.

Hold if holding for long term.

VA Tech Wabag (CMP: Rs 1,187)

Sameer: Buy in small lots

Stock is positive. Valuations have come off a bit.

Market will see an uptick in water treatment, sewage plant, salination.

Good opportunity in space to look at.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 301.5)

Sameer: Hold

Food delivery business will turn profitable.

Too much competition in the space.

Profitability may not come as originally anticipated.

Negative view on full Q-comm space.

Bank of Maharashtra (CMP: Rs 65.9)

Sameer: Hold

Loan waiver is a big negative.

If inflation rises, not good for banking.

Growth story has been pushed back by six months

Rapid Fire By Sameer Dalal

Epack Durable Ltd: Buy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd: Buy

Force Motors Ltd: Don't buy

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd: Hold

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: Hold

Urban Company Ltd: Avoid

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: Hold

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: Buy

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: Buy in small quantities

Vedanta Ltd:Avoid

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

