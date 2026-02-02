Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, Bharti Airtel, Meesho, BEL, IRFC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Anant Raj Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Power Grid Corp. stock at an attractive price?
Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of JM Financial, and CA Tapan Doshi, research analyst, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
ITC (CMP: Rs 314.8)
Tapan Doshi: Hold
- ITC is at an okay valuation
- Profitability would be affected because of excise duty hike on cigarette.
- Can hold for one or two quarters
Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,965.6)
Tapan Doshi: Buy
- At this level, the stock is perfectly valued
- Can add more around Rs 1,850 level
- Bullish on the stock for long-term
- ARPU of company improving
Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 557.95)
Akshay Bhagwat: Hold
- From short-term perspective, the stock has shown tendency to bounce from the levels of 500, it is trading around 554
- The stock has rebounded again
- Rs 625-650 can be the possible upsides
- Continue to hold
- Stoploss strictly below 500
PowerGrid (CMP: Rs 270.15)
Tapan Doshi : Buy
- Bullish on PowerGrid
- Focus is there on the power segment and transmission business
- Company has very good order book
- Execution is improving
Bharat Dynamics (CMP: Rs 1,325.75)
Akshay Bhagwat: Don't buy
- After 2-3 months of consolidation within the Rs 1,400-1,600 range, this week we have seen a price negative breakdown below Rs 1,400
- Reflects short-term downside
- Negative development on the technical charts
- Rs 900-950 ideal price to buy
Meesho (CMP: Rs 157.05)
Tapan Doshi: Don't add more
- The stock has gone up a lot, the valuation is stretched
- The management commentary was okay but does not support the valuation
- Do not add more at this level
BEL (CMP: Rs 439.1)
Akshay Bhagwat: Buy and Hold
- Buy BEL
- BEL still has the positive traction
- On charts, there is positive stock volume breakout
- After dip, stock is recovering
- Stay invested
- Continue to hold
IRFC (CMP: Rs 114.95)
Tapan Doshi: Don't Buy
- No sales or profitability
- Debt related to margin issue
- Better stocks available
- Don't buy
ALSO READ: 'Make No Sense': Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra Flags Fiscal Projections In Budget 2026
Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.