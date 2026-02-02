Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, Bharti Airtel, Meesho, BEL, IRFC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Anant Raj Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Power Grid Corp. stock at an attractive price?

Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of JM Financial, and CA Tapan Doshi, research analyst, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ITC (CMP: Rs 314.8)

Tapan Doshi: Hold

ITC is at an okay valuation

Profitability would be affected because of excise duty hike on cigarette.

Can hold for one or two quarters

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,965.6)

Tapan Doshi: Buy

At this level, the stock is perfectly valued

Can add more around Rs 1,850 level

Bullish on the stock for long-term

ARPU of company improving

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 557.95)

Akshay Bhagwat: Hold

From short-term perspective, the stock has shown tendency to bounce from the levels of 500, it is trading around 554

The stock has rebounded again

Rs 625-650 can be the possible upsides

Continue to hold

Stoploss strictly below 500

PowerGrid (CMP: Rs 270.15)

Tapan Doshi : Buy

Bullish on PowerGrid

Focus is there on the power segment and transmission business

Company has very good order book

Execution is improving

Bharat Dynamics (CMP: Rs 1,325.75)

Akshay Bhagwat: Don't buy

After 2-3 months of consolidation within the Rs 1,400-1,600 range, this week we have seen a price negative breakdown below Rs 1,400

Reflects short-term downside

Negative development on the technical charts

Rs 900-950 ideal price to buy

Meesho (CMP: Rs 157.05)

Tapan Doshi: Don't add more

The stock has gone up a lot, the valuation is stretched

The management commentary was okay but does not support the valuation

Do not add more at this level

BEL (CMP: Rs 439.1)

Akshay Bhagwat: Buy and Hold

Buy BEL

BEL still has the positive traction

On charts, there is positive stock volume breakout

After dip, stock is recovering

Stay invested

Continue to hold

IRFC (CMP: Rs 114.95)

Tapan Doshi: Don't Buy

No sales or profitability

Debt related to margin issue

Better stocks available

Don't buy

