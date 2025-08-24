Bonus Shares Record Date This Week — HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank Among Others

Business NewsMarketsBonus Shares Record Date This Week — HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank Among Others
To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders.

HDFC Bank Ltd., Karur Vysya Bank Ltd., Kretto Syscon Ltd. and DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd are four companies that are all set to disburse bonus shares to their stakeholders.

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

The board of HDFC Bank Ltd had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 new fully paid-up equity shares. The record date for the same is set as Aug. 26. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

The board of Kretto Syscon Ltd. had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:25. The record date for the same is set as Aug. 25. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

Similarly, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:5. The record date for the same is set as Aug. 26. And, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd has recommended bonus shares in the ratio of 8:5 with record date set at Aug. 28.

