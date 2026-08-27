Asian Stock Markets Today: Kospi Rises As Japan, Australia Slip; Jackson Hole In Focus

South Korea's Kospi gained 1.81% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225, however, fell 0.14%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.40%.

Markets were also digesting the latest moves on Wall Street, where equities ended Wednesday with little overall direction. The S&P 500 was broadly unchanged at 7,675.70, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.08% to 26,130.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 113.52 points, or 0.21%, to finish at 53,463.88.

U.S. futures pointed higher after the close as investors reviewed the latest quarterly results from Nvidia and other large technology companies. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.07%.

Crude prices remained under pressure after a volatile session, with traders balancing developments in the Middle East against heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Brent crude slipped towards $87 a barrel, taking its decline so far this week beyond 7%, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $82. Oil had initially risen on Wednesday following a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to intensify the war in Ukraine. Prices later reversed after Iran's military said it had reached a revenue-sharing arrangement with Oman concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil has weakened this week amid indications that Iran and Oman could move towards an agreement on the key shipping route. Crude also faced pressure after U.S. economic action against Iran and its trading partners was viewed as less severe than initially expected.

Even with the recent decline, oil remains more than 40% higher this year following six months of conflict that disrupted energy supplies moving through the Persian Gulf.

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