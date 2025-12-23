Ambuja Cements Share Price Zooms After Bullish Call From Morgan Stanley — Check Price Target

The firm considers the recent development as a positive note, as it essentially streamlines the Adani Group's cement portfolio.

Indeed, by merging ACC and Orient into Ambuja, the move removes the overhang of managing multiple listed companies.

Morgan Stanley's analysis of the share swap ratios suggests a balanced outcome for stakeholders, with the deal viewed as a 'neutral' for minority shareholders of ACC while being a 'positive' for minority shareholders of Orient Cement.

Apart from simplifying the structure, the amalgamation is expected to unlock significant value through operational synergies between the two cement companies.

The brokerage, therefore, estimates that the integration will drive efficiencies that could be worth to the tone of at least Rs 100 per tonne in the form of cost improvements. This, in turn, could boost margins in an otherwise competitive market.

"Synergies will drive operational efficiencies. Should be viewed favorably by shareholders," the note stated.

Ambuja Cements shares are currently trading at a relative strength index of 25, which suggests the stock is in an oversold territory.

Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 35 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 659.21 implies an upside of 17.5%.