All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 1
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in stock futures, stock options, index futures and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index options on Wednesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,462.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the seventh session and bought equities worth Rs 3,366.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 5,086 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 8,211 contracts.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 42,181 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 1,266 crore, Rs 639.59 crore in stock futures and Rs 1,501 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 0.42% to 25,013 at a premium of 62 points, with open interest up by 5.48%.
Nifty Bank August futures are up by 0.06% to 51,858 at a premium of 325 points, while its open interest is up by 25%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 1 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with 24,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 7, the maximum call open interest was at 51,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 2,123 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 36,405 crore a day earlier—to Rs 38,528 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 8,122 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 4,395 crore a day earlier—to Rs 12,517 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained rose to 1.35 from 1.28 from previous day.