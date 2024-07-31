All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 1

Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.

As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 5,086 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 8,211 contracts.

FIIs bought index options worth Rs 42,181 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 1,266 crore, Rs 639.59 crore in stock futures and Rs 1,501 crore in stock options.