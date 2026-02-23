Winona Ryder To Star In Wednesday Season 3, Teams Up Again With Tim Burton

Netflix's dark fantasy series Wednesday is adding a major name to its next chapter, with Winona Ryder joining the cast for Season 3. Her involvement reunites her with longtime collaborator Tim Burton, who directs and executive produces the show, as well as with lead star Jenna Ortega.

Ryder's role is being kept tightly under wraps, but her addition has already generated excitement among fans. The casting brings together the trio who recently worked on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, where Ortega played Ryder's daughter. Burton, who directed the film and continues to helm and executive produce Wednesday, shared his enthusiasm about working with Ryder again.

“I am so happy that Winona has joined us; she fits right into this world,” Burton said in a statement. “And she's a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

Show creators and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar echoed that sentiment. “When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT,” they said. “Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema's most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore.”

Ryder's collaboration with Burton dates back decades, beginning with the original Beetlejuice in 1988. She later starred in Edward Scissorhands and lent her voice to Frankenweenie. Her gothic screen presence and offbeat charm have made her a natural fit for the eerie world of Nevermore Academy.

The announcement also marks Ryder's return to Netflix following the conclusion of Stranger Things, where she played Joyce Byers for nearly a decade. With that chapter closed, her appearance in Wednesday signals a new collaboration with the streaming giant.

Season 3 continues to expand its cast. Eva Green has already been announced as Morticia Addams' sister, Ophelia. The core ensemble, led by Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, also includes Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, and others.

Since its debut, Wednesday has become one of Netflix's most successful English-language series, with both previous seasons drawing massive global audiences.

Filming for Season 3 is underway in Ireland, with a release expected in 2027. For now, fans can revisit Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix — and look forward to seeing Ryder step into Nevermore's shadowy halls.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.