Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy's McSteamy, Dies At 53 After ALS Battle

Eric Dane, best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan a.k.a. McSteamy on Grey's Anatomy, has died after a battle with ALS. He was 53.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," a BBC report quoted the statement from his family . The written statement said he spent his final days surrounded by friends and his devoted wife, and his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, "who were the center of his world".

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received," the statement said.

Dane publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and became an advocate for research and awareness, determined to support others facing the same journey. His family shared that he remained deeply grateful for the constant love and encouragement from fans throughout his illness.

ALS which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles affecting the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement. This causes patients to slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe independently.



Beyond Grey's Anatomy, Dane built a career across television and film, with notable roles in Euphoria, Charmed, and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Dane's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, colleagues, and organisations supporting ALS research. His family has requested privacy as they navigate this loss, remembering him as a devoted father, husband, advocate, and artist whose legacy will continue to resonate.



