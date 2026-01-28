Border Franchise To Continue As Bhushan Kumar Confirms Border 3

Border 2 is enjoying its strong run at the box office. The war drama, led by Sunny Deol along with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, is close to crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market.

The success of Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, has also brought the iconic franchise back into the spotlight. Released nearly three decades after the original Border (1997), the sequel has managed to tap into nostalgia while connecting with a new generation of viewers.

With Border 2 making waves, talk around a third instalment has naturally picked up pace. Producer Bhushan Kumar has now confirmed that Border 3 will happen, though it is still some time away from going on floors.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhushan addressed the growing buzz around the franchise's future and said, "Obviously, it is such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward."

Bhushan Kumar also confirmed that Border 3 will once again be backed by T-Series along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta's JP Films. However, the film is still in the early stages of development. The director is yet to be locked, and the team is in no rush to take the film on floors immediately.

Despite the massive response to Border 2, Bhushan clarified that the makers want to take their time before starting work on the next chapter.

Before Border 3 takes shape, Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh are set to collaborate on another project that had been in discussion even before Border 2 came together.

Talking about this upcoming film, Bhushan said, "We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He'll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course."

He added, "We will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that. The next film will be on those lines."

With Border 2 enjoying a dream run and Border 3 now confirmed in principle, the franchise seems set for a strong future.

