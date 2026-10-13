Bollywood's Sequel Gold Rush: How Drishyam 3, Dhurandhar 2 And Border 2 Are Driving The 2026 Box Office

Sequels have played a major role in Bollywood's box-office success in 2026, with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion adding to the trend.

With worldwide earnings nearing Rs 500 crore, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has overtaken Border 2, which collected Rs 464.50 crore, to rank second among India's highest-grossing films of 2026 globally. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge leads the list with approximately Rs 1,852.44 crore worldwide.

Why Sequels Performed Better In 2026

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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that well-known franchises often enjoy strong openings because audiences are already familiar with their stories and characters. He also noted that viewers have developed a strong connection with characters from Dhurandhar, Drishyam and Border. However, he stressed that films must offer good content to keep viewers interested.

Other films, including Awarapan 2, Cocktail 2, Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, have also added to the growing trend.

The success of this year's sequels comes after several franchise films disappointed at the box office in 2025. Movies such as War 2, Son of Sardaar 2 and Baaghi 4 failed to meet expectations. Adarsh believes these films struggled because of weak content, not because audiences had lost interest in sequels.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan also observed that filmmakers in 2026 seem to have paid more attention to the quality of their films, including their presentation and overall making.

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He also pointed to the success of family entertainers. Films such as Drishyam 3 and Welcome To The Jungle have been presented as movies that families can enjoy together, giving audiences another reason to visit theatres.

Distributor Akkshay Rathie said that a familiar franchise can help attract viewers, but the story ultimately determines a film's success. While the original Awarapan failed at the box office, Awarapan 2 went on to become Emraan Hashmi's biggest film to date.

Rathie believes filmmakers should make sequels only when they have a good story to tell.

What Next?

The sequel trend could continue into 2027, with Golmaal 5 among the films generating interest. Mohan is hopeful about the film, especially because the previous instalments of the comedy franchise were popular with audiences.

As Bollywood continues to revisit successful film, the challenge will be to balance familiarity with fresh storytelling. The biggest winners of 2026 suggest that audiences are willing to return to beloved franchises, provided the films give them something worthwhile in return.

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