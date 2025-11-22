ISSA, ILO Among International Bodies Who Welcome New Labour Codes

The International Labour Organization (ILO) along with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) have shown their support for the new Indian labour codes and welcomed them on Saturday.

The four new labour codes were introduced by the Government of India on Friday. These have rationalised 29 existing labour laws and have formalised employment, strengthened worker protection, and made the labour ecosystem simpler, safer and globally aligned.

The four labour codes are — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

According to a labour ministry statement, both ILO and ISSA highlighted that India's efforts contribute significantly to the broader international discourse on inclusive and modern labour systems.

These global bodies have recognised the reforms as a major step towards strengthening social protection, enhancing minimum wage frameworks and building institutional capacity.

Their remarks further underscore India's growing leadership in shaping global labour and social security standards, the ministry statement added.

Gilbert F Houngbo, Director-General of the ILO, in his post on X said: "Following with interest developments of India's new Labour Codes announced today, including on social protection & minimum wages. Social dialogue among govt, employers & workers will remain essential as reforms are implemented to ensure they're positive for workers and business."

ISSA on X said, "India's Labour Codes add momentum to global efforts for stronger, more inclusive social security systems. ISSA welcomes this milestone and encourages sustained investment in coverage, protection and institutional capacity. "

These statements by key international organisations reflect the positive global response to India's Labour Codes, particularly in advancing fair wages, expanding social protection coverage and promoting greater formalisation of the workforce, the ministry statement said.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained collaboration with global institutions and domestic stakeholders to strengthen India's labour ecosystem further and ensure effective implementation of the reforms, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)