Govt Initiates Process To Appoint New CJI; Justice Surya Kant Next In Line

The letter asking Justice Gavai to name his successor is set to be delivered either this evening or on Friday, people aware of the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges told PTI.

23 Oct 2025, 06:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Once appointed, Justice Surya Kant will become the next CJI on Nov. 24 and hold the office for nearly 15 months till Feb. 9, 2027. (Source: PTI/ Ravi Choudhary)
The government on Thursday initiated the process to appoint the next chief justice of India as incumbent B R Gavai demits office on Nov. 23, sources said.

According to the memorandum of procedure, a set of documents which guide the appointment, transfer and elevation of SC and HC judges states that appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.

The Union law minister would, 'at the appropriate time', seek the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice of India for the appointment of his successor.

Conventionally, the letter is sent a month before the incumbent CJI retires on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Surya Kant is the seniormost judge after the CJI and is next in line to become the head of the Indian judiciary.

Once appointed, Justice Surya Kant will become the next CJI on Nov. 24 and hold the office for nearly 15 months till Feb. 9, 2027.

